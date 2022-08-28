TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UPTD opened at $10.05 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.