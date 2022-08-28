Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.91 and traded as high as C$17.00. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 67,446 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.17.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.