TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,019 shares of company stock worth $1,717,921 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.9 %

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.