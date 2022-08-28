U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Gold

In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

