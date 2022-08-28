U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Gold
In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,070.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.