Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $20.70-21.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

