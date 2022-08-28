Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $20.70-21.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.48. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

