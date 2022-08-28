Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.0784

Unification (FUND) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.70 million and $47,715.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

