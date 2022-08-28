Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $26.02 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

