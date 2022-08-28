United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

