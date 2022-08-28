United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
