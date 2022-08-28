United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 259,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

