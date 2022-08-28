Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 5.3 %

About Unity Biotechnology

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

