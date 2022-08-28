US Bancorp DE Has $14.73 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $877.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $810.01 and its 200-day moving average is $915.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

