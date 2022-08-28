US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 3.8 %

ETSY opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

