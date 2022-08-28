Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $121.88 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

