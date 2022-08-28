Vanilla Network Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $747,496.16 and $19.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00828819 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
