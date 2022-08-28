Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.04. Vaxart shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 3,228,150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $387.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 502.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Stories

