Venus (XVS) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00024143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $58.80 million and $7.03 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,992.73 or 0.99910401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001716 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.