Verge One Day Volume Reaches $651,880.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $651,880.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025885 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00270260 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000391 BTC.
Verge Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,620,963 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars.
