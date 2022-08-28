Verge One Day Volume Reaches $651,880.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $651,880.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00270260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,620,963 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

