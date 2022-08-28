Veritable L.P. Buys 5,278 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 439,272 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

