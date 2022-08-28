Veritable L.P. Sells 1,019 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

