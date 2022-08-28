Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.19.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

