VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in VMware by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in VMware by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

