Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.52

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.52 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.29), with a volume of 278,683 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66. The stock has a market cap of £431.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

