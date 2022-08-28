W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $566.24 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.81.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

