Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

