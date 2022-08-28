Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE EMD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
