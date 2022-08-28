Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Workday by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.41.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.