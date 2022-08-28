Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $986,800.00

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $986,800.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

