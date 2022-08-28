Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $986,800.00

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $986,800.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wrapped Centrifuge Profile
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge
