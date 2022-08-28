X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $526.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

