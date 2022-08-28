Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $61.98 or 0.00309728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $938.33 million and approximately $58.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00119412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00077533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,139,550 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

