Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

