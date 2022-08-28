ZoidPay Price Reaches $0.13 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $42.91 million and $35,539.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

