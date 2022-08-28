ZoidPay Price Reaches $0.13 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $42.91 million and $35,539.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZoidPay Coin Profile
ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.
ZoidPay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.