1,581 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,530,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $140.75 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
