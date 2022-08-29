1,581 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,530,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $140.75 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

