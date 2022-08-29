1,581 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,530,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $140.75 on Monday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries Profile

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.