204,041 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 204,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,051,000 after acquiring an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

MFC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.