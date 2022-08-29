281 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $420.02 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.94 and a 200 day moving average of $394.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

