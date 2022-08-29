41,790 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

