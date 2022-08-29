7,417 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 82.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132,360 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

