8,732 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

