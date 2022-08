879 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Trading Down 9.4 %

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH opened at $266.91 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $309.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

