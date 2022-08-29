879 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH opened at $266.91 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $309.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

