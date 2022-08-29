Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $317,854,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $96,818,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NYSE:AA opened at $55.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

