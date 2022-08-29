Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $210.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

