AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,802 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,802 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

