AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

