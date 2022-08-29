AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,901 shares of company stock worth $5,106,724. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

