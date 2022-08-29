AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 369,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 351.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,937,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.