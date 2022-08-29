AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 60.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 527,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $65.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

