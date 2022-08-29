AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

NYSE:GE opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

