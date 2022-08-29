AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

