AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

