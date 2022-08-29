AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,861 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.95 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

