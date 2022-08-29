AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,197 shares of company stock worth $1,471,956. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

